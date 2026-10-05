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Glencore Announces ASX Secondary Listing Date and Raises Full-Year Marketing Earnings Guidance

Published: Oct 05, 2026 09:37 (GMT+8)
【Glencore Announces ASX Secondary Listing Date and Raises Full-Year Marketing Earnings Guidance】Glencore announced that its secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange is expected to commence trading on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, under the ticker GLC, in the form of depositary interests with each interest corresponding to one ordinary share. The company also raised its earnings guidance, now expecting full-year 2026 adjusted marketing EBIT to exceed USD 5 billion, up from the approximately USD 4.9 billion indicative range provided alongside its interim results. Glencore additionally reset its long-term through-the-cycle marketing guidance from 2027, widening the range from USD 2.3–3.5 billion to approximately USD 2.8–4.2 billion with a midpoint of approximately USD 3.5 billion, based on readily marketable inventory of USD 32.2 billion and an assumed financing cost of approximately 5%.

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