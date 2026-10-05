Third-Gen Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Enter India Market, Camera-Free Audio Model Teased

【Third-Gen Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Launch in India, Audio Model Teased for Market Entry】Meta announced that the third-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are now on sale in India, starting at INR 44,300, available through its official website, Ray-Ban India's official site, and local consumer electronics and eyewear retailers. The model offers up to 9 hours of battery life per charge — one hour more than its predecessor — along with a 12-megapixel camera supporting 3K ultra-HD video recording and a six-microphone array capable of eliminating over 90% of background noise, with 27 frame and lens combinations available. Meta also teased the upcoming India launch of the camera-free Ray-Ban Meta Audio, which weighs 43g and offers up to 12 hours of battery life per charge with an additional 48 hours via the charging case; pricing and launch date for India were not disclosed.