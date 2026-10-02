[SMM Steel] European Longs: Cost-Driven Hikes Stumble as Weak Demand Forces Mills into Export Markets
[Europe] Amid weaker-than-expected demand and downstream sectors facing severe cost pressures, European mills saw little success in pushing cost-driven price increases. Italian rebar ex-works prices rose by 5 EUR/tonne to 725 EUR/tonne EXW (~817 USD/tonne). Notably, while one major Italian producer raised its domestic offer to 760–765 EUR/tonne EXW (~856–862 USD/tonne), other mills remained willing to conclude at 710–720 EUR/tonne EXW (~800–811 USD/tonne), though they are expected to announce aggressive October hikes to 760–770 EUR/tonne EXW (~856–867 USD/tonne) in the coming days. Rising project costs across Europe have delayed construction timelines and weakened buyer sentiment; although mills attempted to discount, soft demand and elevated road freight rates have severely undermined their competitiveness. Meanwhile, supported by comparatively resilient Iberian construction activity, Spanish domestic rebar held high and flat at 750 EUR/tonne DDP (~845 USD/tonne); however, domestic intake is insufficient to absorb mill capacity, pushing producers to seek export opportunities. Furthermore, for shipments to the UK, market participants remain unable to accurately price CBAM impacts into contracts ahead of verified baseline data, while fresh concerns over quota exhaustion are resurfacing following temporary government relief measures.