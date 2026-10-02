logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

PGMs: Independent tests advance platinum and palladium battery technology

Published: Oct 02, 2026 15:48 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

[SMM PGM Flash] Platinum Group Metals said on 1 October that independent testing by the Battery Innovation Center had validated its Lion Battery subsidiary’s platinum- and palladium-based electrodes in prototype lithium-sulphur cells. Compared with cells without the catalysts, the prototypes showed better capacity and rate capability, with palladium-rich formulations performing best overall. Platinum Group and Valterra Platinum, which own Lion 52% and 48% respectively, have approved funding for the next phase.

The result offers a possible new use for PGMs beyond vehicle exhaust catalysts, but remains a prototype milestone. Lion plans to make and test pouch cells, refine the catalysts and assess applications including drones. Commercial performance and demand for significant PGM volumes have yet to be established. The work is relevant to Southern African suppliers: Valterra produces PGMs in South Africa and Zimbabwe, while Platinum Group is developing South Africa’s Waterberg project.

News image 1

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Sibanye reaches East Boulder wage agreement; separate US strike continues
Oct 01, 2026 16:45 (GMT+8)
Sibanye reaches East Boulder wage agreement; separate US strike continues
Read More
Sibanye reaches East Boulder wage agreement; separate US strike continues
Sibanye reaches East Boulder wage agreement; separate US strike continues
[SMM PGM Flash] Sibanye-Stillwater announced on 30 September that workers at its East Boulder platinum and palladium mine in Montana had ratified a collective agreement with the United Steelworkers. The deal runs retroactively from 1 August 2026 to 31 July 2029, with a 4.5% wage increase in year one, the greater of 3.5% or CPI in year two and the greater of 3.0% or CPI in year three. Strike action at the separate Stillwater East mine and Columbus metallurgical facility continues, the company said. The East Boulder settlement fixes part of the labour-cost path for Sibanye’s US PGM business and supports its planned shift towards more mechanised mining and team-based incentives. It does not resolve the other strike or demonstrate a recovery in output; the company disclosed no revised production guidance in this release.
Oct 01, 2026 16:45 (GMT+8)
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Sep 30, 2026 19:22 (GMT+8)
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Read More
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
The US subsidiary of Norwegian hydrogen firm Nel Hydrogen has secured a USD 12 million procurement order for proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer stacks from Collins Aerospace.
Sep 30, 2026 19:22 (GMT+8)
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Sep 30, 2026 19:18 (GMT+8)
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Read More
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Zimbabwe is accelerating the extension of its platinum group metals industry from mining and smelting to downstream refining, aiming to retain more domestic value before platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals are exported. Under Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), between 2026 and 2030, the government will encourage producers to shift from current exports dominated by concentrates and matte. The roadmap includes removing base metals to produce PGM-rich residues, and eventually achieving separation and refining of individual platinum group metals.
Sep 30, 2026 19:18 (GMT+8)
Related News
news
Sibanye reaches East Boulder wage agreement; separate US strike continues
Oct 01, 2026 16:45 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Sep 30, 2026 19:22 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Sep 30, 2026 19:18 (GMT+8)
news
Platinum and palladium both closed lower this week; as the holiday approaches, the spot market is steeped in a holiday atmosphere【SMM Platinum and Palladium Weekly Review】
Sep 30, 2026 18:13 (GMT+8)