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Third-Gen Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Enter India Market, Camera-Free Audio Model Teased

Published: Oct 02, 2026 14:04 (GMT+8)
【Third-Gen Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Launch in India, Audio Model Teased for Market Entry】Meta announced that the third-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are now on sale in India, starting at INR 44,300, available through its official website, Ray-Ban India's official site, and local consumer electronics and eyewear retailers. The model offers up to 9 hours of battery life per charge — one hour more than its predecessor — along with a 12-megapixel camera supporting 3K ultra-HD video recording and a six-microphone array capable of eliminating over 90% of background noise, with 27 frame and lens combinations available. Meta also teased the upcoming India launch of the camera-free Ray-Ban Meta Audio, which weighs 43g and offers up to 12 hours of battery life per charge with an additional 48 hours via the charging case; pricing and launch date for India were not disclosed.

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【Third-Gen Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Launch in India, Audio Model Tea - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)