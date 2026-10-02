Huawei Mate 90 Series Launches and Goes on Sale October 1, Starting at CNY 5,999

【Huawei Mate 90 Series Officially Launches with Full Kirin Lineup, Goes on Sale Same Day】Huawei officially launched the Mate 90 series on October 1 and began sales the same day — the first time the flagship line has launched and gone on sale simultaneously. The series comprises five models, with official starting prices of CNY 5,999 for the Mate 90, CNY 6,999 for the Mate 90 Pro, CNY 9,499 for the Mate 90 Pro Max, CNY 10,999 for the Mate 90 Pro Max Collector's Edition, and CNY 12,999 for the Mate 90 RS Ultimate. All models run Kirin chips and HarmonyOS 7; the Mate 90 features the Kirin 9030, the Mate 90 Pro debuts the Kirin 9035, and the Mate 90 Pro Max carries the Kirin 9050 Pro, delivering 31% overall performance improvement over the previous generation with a 6,800mAh battery, and debuting quad-SIM triple-standby and network sharing across up to four devices simultaneously.