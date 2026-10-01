Stainless steel product strength and economic advantages support stable stainless steel scrap prices [SMM Stainless Steel Scrap Market Weekly Review]
[SMM Stainless Steel Scrap Market Weekly Review] Stainless Steel Finished Products Firm, Economic Advantage Supports, Stainless Steel Scrap Prices Stable
This week, 304 stainless steel scrap off-cuts prices in east China remained flat, with a quotation range of 9,700-9,800 yuan/mt; in the Foshan area, 304 stainless steel scrap off-cuts prices also held steady, with a price range of 9,800-10,100 yuan/mt. From the perspective of raw material production costs, the cost of producing stainless steel entirely from stainless steel scrap is currently about 13,736.18 yuan/mt, while the cost of production entirely using high-grade NPI reaches 14,105.37 yuan/mt. Stainless steel scrap still maintains a stable economic substitution advantage over high-grade NPI, and its cost-supporting role continues to take effect.
This week, stainless steel scrap prices overall maintained a stable operating pattern. During the week, SHFE nickel futures continued to weaken, but SS futures showed relatively firm performance without a notable follow-up decline, driving stainless steel spot prices to remain stable. On the raw material side, high-grade NPI and high-carbon ferrochrome prices continued to decline, effectively driving the recovery of steel mill smelting profits, continuously easing cost pressure on finished products, and keeping stainless steel scrap prices stable. The market has long faced tight invoice issues, but current stainless steel scrap circulating supply is generally tight, and the sustained economic advantage of scrap substitution effectively offsets some demand-side bearishness, supporting stable scrap prices.
Overall, firm futures, weakening raw materials, and tight supply formed multiple supports, offsetting the demand-side bearishness brought by expectations for production cuts. At the current stage, the recovery strength of the September-October peak season is insufficient, overall market demand is weak, and expectations for a pullback in steel mill production schedules in October are rising...