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【Flash | Outokumpu Trims October Surcharges for Several Moly-Bearing Stainless Grades】

Published: Oct 01, 2026 16:31 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Outokumpu’s October 2026 North American coil alloy surcharges edged lower across several molybdenum-bearing grades. The surcharge for 316L 2.5% Moly fell 0.5% MoM to $4,291.96/t, while 316L/4404 declined 0.7% to $3,886.31/t. Duplex 2205 was broadly flat at $4,225.83/t. Surcharges for 904L and 254 SMO fell 0.8% and 0.6% to $8,236.48/t and $8,914.62/t, respectively. These are alloy surcharges rather than full steel prices and reflect nickel, chromium and other alloy inputs as well as molybdenum.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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