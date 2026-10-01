Finished steel remains firm while raw materials diverge and weaken; stainless steel cost center shifts down and profits recover [SMM Analysis]

【SMM Analysis】Finished steel holds firm while raw materials diverge lower; stainless steel cost center shifts down and profits recover This week, stainless steel mills continued to push for lower raw material purchase prices, leading to marginal recovery in profitability and further easing of industry-wide losses. Based on 304 cold-rolled product calculations, mill profitability showed clear divergence this week: profit margin based on current raw material costs recovered to 1.53%, turning positive, while profit margin based on inventory raw material costs remained at -1.87%, dragged down by previously purchased high-priced raw material inventory. Overall profit pressure has eased but has not yet been fully cleared. Nickel-based raw materials extended their weak trend this week, though the pace of decline slowed significantly. With the National Day holiday approaching, downstream market trading was generally sluggish. Concerns over concentrated cargo arrivals after the holiday, combined with rising expectations for stainless steel production cuts and weakening demand expectations, put inventory accumulation pressure on NPI, keeping the overall market in the doldrums. However, supply disruptions in Indonesia due to water shortages and phased mill purchasing and restocking provided periodic support, effectively limiting NPI downside. As of this Friday, the delivered duty-paid price of Indonesian high-grade NPI with 10-12% nickel content in China edged down only 3 yuan per nickel unit to 1,045 yuan per nickel unit. Stainless steel scrap prices remained stable and consolidated this week. SHFE nickel futures weakened during the week, but SS futures held relatively firm, effectively underpinning stainless steel spot prices and providing support for the scrap market. On the fundamentals side, the weak pace of peak-season recovery and expectations for lower October mill production schedules capped scrap upside, but overall tight scrap supply, coupled with stainless steel scrap's stable cost advantage over NPI, effectively offset bearish demand factors...