Inox Clean Energy has filed draft documents for an initial public offering of up to approximately INR 100 billion, comprising around INR 80 billion of new shares and INR 20 billion offered by existing shareholders. The company plans to allocate roughly INR 60 billion of fresh proceeds to repay or prepay borrowings and may undertake a pre-IPO placement of up to INR 16 billion, which would reduce the fresh issue accordingly. The transaction remains subject to regulatory review and market conditions, but its scale highlights the growing use of public equity by large Indian renewable development and manufacturing platforms to strengthen balance sheets and fund expansion.