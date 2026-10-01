logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM PV Flash] Actis Launches Leo Energies in India with a Target of More Than 3 GW

Published: Oct 01, 2026 13:36 (GMT+8)
Actis has launched Leo Energies, a new Indian renewable-energy platform targeting more than 3 GW of utility-scale solar, onshore wind and battery storage assets. The platform has signed agreements to acquire approximately 650 MWp of solar capacity expected to be operational at closing, with about 160 MWp of generation and 50 MWh of BESS assets already closed. The initial portfolio spans Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and is backed by long-term PPAs with central offtakers, state distribution companies and C&I customers, underscoring continued investor appetite for operating assets and contracted clean-power demand in India.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM PV Flash] Skyworth PV's Solavita Brand Enters Vietnam to Deploy Smart Microgrids
1 hour ago
[SMM PV Flash] Skyworth PV's Solavita Brand Enters Vietnam to Deploy Smart Microgrids
Read More
[SMM PV Flash] Skyworth PV's Solavita Brand Enters Vietnam to Deploy Smart Microgrids
[SMM PV Flash] Skyworth PV's Solavita Brand Enters Vietnam to Deploy Smart Microgrids
Skyworth PV announced the official launch of its high-end brand, Solavita, in the Vietnamese market, focusing on advancing the deployment of smart microgrids in the Southeast Asian region. The brand will provide system-level solutions covering PV, energy storage, and energy management to the local market, aiming to meet the growing demand for distributed PV systems in Vietnam.
1 hour ago
[SMM PV Flash] Philippines' NGCP Plans Mandatory Tracking for Rooftop Distributed PV
1 hour ago
[SMM PV Flash] Philippines' NGCP Plans Mandatory Tracking for Rooftop Distributed PV
Read More
[SMM PV Flash] Philippines' NGCP Plans Mandatory Tracking for Rooftop Distributed PV
[SMM PV Flash] Philippines' NGCP Plans Mandatory Tracking for Rooftop Distributed PV
The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) is planning to implement mandatory tracking and data monitoring for rooftop distributed PV systems nationwide. NGCP noted that with the rapid proliferation of alternative energy systems on the consumer end, this monitoring recommendation is a necessary measure to protect the stability of transmission lines and prevent grid fluctuation risks. It is expected that the grid-connection standards and approval processes for local rooftop PV projects may become stricter in the future.
1 hour ago
[SMM PV Flash] Australian Storage Company RedEarth Enters Voluntary Administration
4 hours ago
[SMM PV Flash] Australian Storage Company RedEarth Enters Voluntary Administration
Read More
[SMM PV Flash] Australian Storage Company RedEarth Enters Voluntary Administration
[SMM PV Flash] Australian Storage Company RedEarth Enters Voluntary Administration
RedEarth Energy Storage, an Australian designer and assembler of battery systems, entered voluntary administration on 25 September, with employees subsequently confirming that their employment had ended. Voluntary administration is not the same as liquidation: an independent administrator typically assesses restructuring, a deed of company arrangement, a return to directors or eventual liquidation, while the company has not yet issued a complete public customer notice. Treatment of existing orders, after-sales support and warranties therefore remains subject to further administrator guidance, highlighting the pressure on local storage brands from falling import prices, scale-up requirements and working-capital constraints.
4 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM PV Flash] Skyworth PV's Solavita Brand Enters Vietnam to Deploy Smart Microgrids
Oct 01, 2026 16:43 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM PV Flash] Philippines' NGCP Plans Mandatory Tracking for Rooftop Distributed PV
Oct 01, 2026 16:43 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM PV Flash] Australian Storage Company RedEarth Enters Voluntary Administration
Oct 01, 2026 13:37 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM PV Flash] Alberta’s Largest Battery Storage Facility Enters Commercial Operation
Oct 01, 2026 13:37 (GMT+8)