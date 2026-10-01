Rezolv Energy has secured approximately EUR 561 million of financing for the 1.3 GWp Dama Solar project in Arad County, western Romania, against an estimated total investment of EUR 728 million, including a EUR 100 million commitment from the European Investment Bank. Two 15-year contracts for difference cover 520 MW of capacity, while the remaining output is expected to be sold into the market and through long-term agreements with commercial and industrial buyers. The project is expected to supply the annual electricity needs of more than 280,000 households and target commercial operations in the second half of 2028, with the combined debt package and contracted revenues materially reducing construction and offtake risk.