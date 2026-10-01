Escondida supervisors vote 95% to authorise strike; talks enter mandatory mediation
Sindicato N°2 de Supervisores y Staff at BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile rejected the company's final wage offer, with 95% voting to authorise strike action. The union of about 1,020 supervisors objected to limited pay improvements, multi-tasking requirements and a proposed 14x14 shift rotation. Chilean law now mandates at least five days of government mediation, extendable by five more, before any legal walkout. The mine produced 1.26 million tonnes in fiscal 2026, down 3% year on year, with fiscal 2027 guidance of 1.0-1.1 million tonnes. Production is currently unaffected, but the vote compounds supply risk after a fatal accident halted operations in late September.