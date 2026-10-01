India Has Yet to Decide on Scrapping Pre-Shipment Inspections for Metal Scrap Imports

India has not yet decided whether to remove the pre-shipment inspection requirement for imported metal scrap, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said on September 30. The authority is reviewing a proposal from the Material Recycling Association of India and remains open to further easing compliance requirements. MRAI has argued that a shortage of India-authorized inspection agencies in several exporting countries is creating certification and logistical constraints for scrap shipments. Reuters India imports around 13 million tonnes of recyclable metal scrap annually from more than 160 countries, with roughly 2,500 containers arriving each day. MRAI has proposed recognizing more overseas inspection agencies and expanding the list of low-risk origins exempt from pre-shipment inspections. DGFT said pre-shipment certification and inspections at Indian ports currently serve different purposes and cannot simply replace each other. Any eventual relaxation could reduce compliance barriers for imported scrap, including copper scrap, and broaden sourcing flexibility for Indian buyers, although no policy change has yet been approved.