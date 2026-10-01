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[CreditSights: 25% Tariff May Be Enough for US Steel]

Published: Oct 01, 2026 10:45 (GMT+8)
CreditSights analysts Wen Li, CFA, Head of Metals & Mining, and Shreyas Nampoothiri argue that import volumes, not headline tariff rates, will decide US steel fundamentals. In a 29 September note, they say controlled tariff relief paired with quotas and origin rules could preserve meaningful protection for domestic producers by curbing disruptive supply growth, with pricing and supply stability hinging on those volumes. Today's import mix offers a more supportive starting point, so easing should have a measured impact. Downstream manufacturers would gain from more manageable input costs, supporting wider industrial activity and steel demand. Outcomes will vary by company: cross-border operations and contracted shipments shape relative resilience, creating overlooked risks and opportunities across domestic steel credits.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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