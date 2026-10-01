[Nucor Reports Record Shipments as West Virginia Sheet Mill Nears Commercial Start]
Nucor reported record quarterly steel shipments and firm pricing, supported by data centres, power and manufacturing demand, though its latest guidance came in below Wall Street expectations. North America's largest steel producer and recycler runs electric arc furnace mills using scrap, a lower-emission route. Its new Apple Grove sheet mill in West Virginia is nearing completion, with commercial shipments expected early next year; it will supply flat-rolled steel to automotive, appliance and construction customers. Tariffs shield US mills, but downstream costs and policy shifts remain risks. Orders for rebar, joists and decking are steady, with nonresidential construction and energy projects driving demand. Scrap and power costs, high borrowing costs and imports are watch points.