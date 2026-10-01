Kazakhstan is exploring deeper cooperation with Aurubis in copper recycling and secondary resource processing. During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Germany, the two sides discussed potential joint investments covering complex copper-bearing feedstock processing, associated-metal recovery, recycling and localization of downstream production. Trend

Of particular relevance to the copper scrap market, Kazakhstan's state-owned Tau-Ken Samruk and Aurubis are considering cooperation on processing copper scrap and technogenic mineral formations in Kazakhstan, with the parties discussing a joint action plan for prospective projects. No investment amount, processing capacity or specific project has yet been announced, meaning the initiative remains at the discussion stage. If advanced, however, it could extend Aurubis' complex secondary copper feedstock and recycling activities into Central Asia.