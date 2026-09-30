Tatung Unveils Modular AI Data Center Solution, Reducing Build Time to 180 Days

Taiwan power equipment and electromechanical integration company Tatung (2371.TW) unveiled its modular AI data center solution TTG AIDC CUBE at a launch event in Taipei on September 30, aiming to compress the traditional two-to-three-year data center build cycle down to 180 days to compute go-live. The solution pre-integrates compute racks, power distribution, cooling and intelligent monitoring into standard 20-foot and 40-foot high-cube containers, and on-site piping and rack assembly can be completed within four weeks of arrival. Performance is guaranteed at a power usage effectiveness (PUE) below 1.3 and Tier 2 or higher reliability. Tatung said its demonstration site already runs two cooling systems, with medium-voltage power supply, transformers and switchgear all of its own make, covering both air-cooled and liquid-cooled racks, with liquid cooling designed for NVIDIA's next-generation Vera Rubin platform. The product targets enterprise self-built compute and data center operators in the 0.5MW to 50MW range and offers high-voltage power and liquid-cooling integration to Taiwan server ODMs.