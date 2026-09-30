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[SMM Flash] SuperX launches AI Token Platform

Published: Oct 01, 2026 01:21 (GMT+8)
During this year's Singapore Tech Week, SuperX, a full-stack AI infrastructure service provider, officially launched its AI Token Platform and AI collaboration applications globally. Core Logic (Token Economy and Distribution): As enterprises integrate an increasing number of different large models (text, image, video, audio), the management cost of connecting to each provider's API separately is extremely high. The platform enables enterprises to uniformly schedule and access more than 100 AI models from over 10 providers through a standardized, OpenAI-compatible unified API on a token basis. Model Plaza & Intelligent Routing: The platform includes a built-in comparison and evaluation environment (Model Plaza), allowing enterprises to select models based on performance and estimated token costs before sending requests. At the same time, intelligent routing dynamically distributes token requests based on region, latency, service availability, and price, significantly optimizing enterprises' AI operational costs.

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