[Bethel: Q3 EMB Shipments Up; Suspension Mass Production Due in H2]
On September 30, Yuan Yongbin, chairman and general manager of Bethel, said at the company’s earnings briefing held this afternoon that its suspension products have already secured multiple nomination projects from three OEMs and are expected to enter mass production in the second half of this year. After the mass production of its EMB (electro-mechanical brake) project for Li Auto, the company won another four mass-production nomination projects, and its EMB shipments in the third quarter grew notably. Based on current customer orders, the company expects its performance to achieve steady growth in the second half of this year.