Recently, media reports said Germany and France are drafting a joint document calling on the European Commission to develop a unilateral trade instrument similar to the US “Section 301 investigation.” If introduced, such an instrument would significantly affect China’s auto, battery and other industries. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) is highly concerned about this and solemnly states its position as follows: The instrument mentioned in the reports is regarded by the Chinese side as a typical protectionist and unilateral measure. Such measures will not help resolve the transformation challenges facing Europe’s auto industry itself, but will also affect China-EU economic and trade relations and disrupt the stability of global auto industrial and supply chains. If the EU insists on pushing ahead with relevant measures, CAAM will firmly support the Chinese government in taking necessary countermeasures, safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of China’s auto industry, and upholding a fair, just and non-discriminatory international economic and trade environment.