Platinum and palladium both closed lower this week; as the holiday approaches, the spot market is steeped in a holiday atmosphere【SMM Platinum and Palladium Weekly Review】

Platinum and palladium both closed lower this week, with relatively large declines. The US-Iran standoff pushed oil prices higher and reignited rate hike expectations, while US Treasury yields broke above 5.25% and the dollar strengthened, sending platinum and palladium down for two consecutive days. On Wednesday, Williams said there was no rush to act, cooling rate hike expectations and driving a rebound from oversold levels. Going forward, attention will turn to tonight's PCE data, nonfarm payrolls, and progress in US-Iran talks.