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[SMM Precious Metals Express]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 19:18 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Zimbabwe is accelerating the extension of its platinum group metals industry from mining and smelting to downstream refining, aiming to retain more domestic value before platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals are exported. Under Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), between 2026 and 2030, the government will encourage producers to shift from current exports dominated by concentrates and matte. The roadmap includes removing base metals to produce PGM-rich residues, and eventually achieving separation and refining of individual platinum group metals.

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