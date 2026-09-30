logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Tatung Unveils Modular AI Data Center Solution, Reducing Build Time to 180 Days

Published: Sep 30, 2026 19:16 (GMT+8)
Taiwan power equipment and electromechanical integration company Tatung (2371.TW) unveiled its modular AI data center solution TTG AIDC CUBE at a launch event in Taipei on September 30, aiming to compress the traditional two-to-three-year data center build cycle down to 180 days to compute go-live. The solution pre-integrates compute racks, power distribution, cooling and intelligent monitoring into standard 20-foot and 40-foot high-cube containers, and on-site piping and rack assembly can be completed within four weeks of arrival. Performance is guaranteed at a power usage effectiveness (PUE) below 1.3 and Tier 2 or higher reliability. Tatung said its demonstration site already runs two cooling systems, with medium-voltage power supply, transformers and switchgear all of its own make, covering both air-cooled and liquid-cooled racks, with liquid cooling designed for NVIDIA's next-generation Vera Rubin platform. The product targets enterprise self-built compute and data center operators in the 0.5MW to 50MW range and offers high-voltage power and liquid-cooling integration to Taiwan server ODMs.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Flash] Huawei Ascend 950 AI computing cluster officially launched for commercial use on September 30
11 mins ago
[SMM Flash] Huawei Ascend 950 AI computing cluster officially launched for commercial use on September 30
Read More
[SMM Flash] Huawei Ascend 950 AI computing cluster officially launched for commercial use on September 30
[SMM Flash] Huawei Ascend 950 AI computing cluster officially launched for commercial use on September 30
Huawei Cloud CEO Zhou Yuefeng announced at Connect 2026 that the Ascend 950 AI cluster will be available to clients in China starting September 30 and to clients outside China starting November 30. Based on the UnifiedBus all-optical interconnect architecture, the Atlas 950 SuperCluster can scale to 500,000 cards.
11 mins ago
【Flash | 5N Plus Expands Utah Facility Handling Indium Antimonide】
10 hours ago
【Flash | 5N Plus Expands Utah Facility Handling Indium Antimonide】
Read More
【Flash | 5N Plus Expands Utah Facility Handling Indium Antimonide】
【Flash | 5N Plus Expands Utah Facility Handling Indium Antimonide】
5N Plus plans to expand its St. George, Utah facility by approximately 50%, with completion targeted for H2 2027. The site transforms indium antimonide and other specialty materials into semiconductor materials, wafers, substrates and selected components, with recovery, purification and crystal-growth capabilities. New equipment will be installed progressively, but InSb-specific capacity was not disclosed; the 50% figure refers to the facility expansion, not indium demand.
10 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] H200 three-year closed listing at 157,000, 5090 Qinghai 128 units annual rental 1.4
12 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] H200 three-year closed listing at 157,000, 5090 Qinghai 128 units annual rental 1.4
Read More
[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] H200 three-year closed listing at 157,000, 5090 Qinghai 128 units annual rental 1.4
[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] H200 three-year closed listing at 157,000, 5090 Qinghai 128 units annual rental 1.4
Summary: The composite index closed at 15.777 yuan/card·hour today, up 0.24% from the previous trading day, with all 19 benchmark quotes unchanged. Two large-scale signals on the price collection side: a batch of 45 H200 units in Yunnan with three-year closed contracts was publicly listed at 157,000 yuan/unit·month, with quotes from intermediary channels and machine owners at around 150,000 yuan; a batch of 128 spot 5090 units in Qinghai entered the market in the form of annual leases, quoted at 14,800 yuan/unit·month. On the high-end side, lockable resources remain tight, while bulk supply on the consumer-grade side is ample, and the difference in obtainable volume has become the main watershed for price support.
12 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Flash] Huawei Ascend 950 AI computing cluster officially launched for commercial use on September 30
Oct 01, 2026 00:45 (GMT+8)
news
【Flash | 5N Plus Expands Utah Facility Handling Indium Antimonide】
Sep 30, 2026 14:44 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] H200 three-year closed listing at 157,000, 5090 Qinghai 128 units annual rental 1.4
Sep 30, 2026 12:21 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Computing Power News] 45 H200 Units for Rent in Yunnan, Fixed Price 157,000 yuan/unit·month
Sep 30, 2026 11:30 (GMT+8)