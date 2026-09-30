Taiwan power equipment and electromechanical integration company Tatung (2371.TW) unveiled its modular AI data center solution TTG AIDC CUBE at a launch event in Taipei on September 30, aiming to compress the traditional two-to-three-year data center build cycle down to 180 days to compute go-live. The solution pre-integrates compute racks, power distribution, cooling and intelligent monitoring into standard 20-foot and 40-foot high-cube containers, and on-site piping and rack assembly can be completed within four weeks of arrival. Performance is guaranteed at a power usage effectiveness (PUE) below 1.3 and Tier 2 or higher reliability. Tatung said its demonstration site already runs two cooling systems, with medium-voltage power supply, transformers and switchgear all of its own make, covering both air-cooled and liquid-cooled racks, with liquid cooling designed for NVIDIA's next-generation Vera Rubin platform. The product targets enterprise self-built compute and data center operators in the 0.5MW to 50MW range and offers high-voltage power and liquid-cooling integration to Taiwan server ODMs.