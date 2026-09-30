[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] H200 three-year closed listing at 157,000, 5090 Qinghai 128 units annual rental 1.4
Summary: The composite index closed at 15.777 yuan/card·hour today, up 0.24% from the previous trading day, with all 19 benchmark quotes unchanged. Two large-scale signals on the price collection side: a batch of 45 H200 units in Yunnan with three-year closed contracts was publicly listed at 157,000 yuan/unit·month, with quotes from intermediary channels and machine owners at around 150,000 yuan; a batch of 128 spot 5090 units in Qinghai entered the market in the form of annual leases, quoted at 14,800 yuan/unit·month. On the high-end side, lockable resources remain tight, while bulk supply on the consumer-grade side is ample, and the difference in obtainable volume has become the main watershed for price support.