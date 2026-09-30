On September 21, the Balu PV power generation project of the Central Yunnan New Energy Business Division of Datang Yunnan Company successfully achieved full-capacity grid connection.

The project is located in Nasu Village, Mojiang County, Pu'er City, with a rated installed capacity of 30 MW, a capacity ratio of 1.365, 9 PV arrays, a newly built 35 kV switching station, and a total land area of 814.98 mu. After the project is put into operation, the average annual power generation is expected to reach 54.3161 million kWh, with 1,322.87 effective utilization hours. It can save approximately 15,900 mt of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 43,500 mt each year, delivering significant energy-saving and emission-reduction benefits.

The project adopts a "power generation above, tea planting below" tea-PV complementary development model, creating a favorable pattern of coordinated development between new energy and the local tea industry, with mutual benefits for both ecological and economic outcomes. Since the start of construction, the business division has focused closely on the goal of building a "gene project," making every effort to ensure safety, monitor quality, accelerate progress, and strengthen Party building. By working backward from the completion date and managing the schedule on a wall chart, the division has made every effort to overcome the three major difficulties of communication and coordination, permit processing, and traffic control, laying a solid foundation for the smooth commissioning of the project.