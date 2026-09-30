logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM PV News] Datang Baliu PV Project Achieves Full-Capacity Grid Connection

Published: Sep 30, 2026 17:42 (GMT+8)

On September 21, the Balu PV power generation project of the Central Yunnan New Energy Business Division of Datang Yunnan Company successfully achieved full-capacity grid connection.

The project is located in Nasu Village, Mojiang County, Pu'er City, with a rated installed capacity of 30 MW, a capacity ratio of 1.365, 9 PV arrays, a newly built 35 kV switching station, and a total land area of 814.98 mu. After the project is put into operation, the average annual power generation is expected to reach 54.3161 million kWh, with 1,322.87 effective utilization hours. It can save approximately 15,900 mt of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 43,500 mt each year, delivering significant energy-saving and emission-reduction benefits.

The project adopts a "power generation above, tea planting below" tea-PV complementary development model, creating a favorable pattern of coordinated development between new energy and the local tea industry, with mutual benefits for both ecological and economic outcomes. Since the start of construction, the business division has focused closely on the goal of building a "gene project," making every effort to ensure safety, monitor quality, accelerate progress, and strengthen Party building. By working backward from the completion date and managing the schedule on a wall chart, the division has made every effort to overcome the three major difficulties of communication and coordination, permit processing, and traffic control, laying a solid foundation for the smooth commissioning of the project.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Module Deliveries Support Near-Term Frame Demand; Aluminum Prices Under Pressure Amid Post-Holiday Inventory Buildup and Demand Weakening Risks [SMM Analysis]
1 hour ago
Module Deliveries Support Near-Term Frame Demand; Aluminum Prices Under Pressure Amid Post-Holiday Inventory Buildup and Demand Weakening Risks [SMM Analysis]
Read More
Module Deliveries Support Near-Term Frame Demand; Aluminum Prices Under Pressure Amid Post-Holiday Inventory Buildup and Demand Weakening Risks [SMM Analysis]
Module Deliveries Support Near-Term Frame Demand; Aluminum Prices Under Pressure Amid Post-Holiday Inventory Buildup and Demand Weakening Risks [SMM Analysis]
1 hour ago
[SMM PV Flash] China Resources Yunfu Xianghai Optoelectronics distributed PV power generation project successfully connected to grid, with an estimated annual power generation of 7.32 million kWh
2 hours ago
[SMM PV Flash] China Resources Yunfu Xianghai Optoelectronics distributed PV power generation project successfully connected to grid, with an estimated annual power generation of 7.32 million kWh
Read More
[SMM PV Flash] China Resources Yunfu Xianghai Optoelectronics distributed PV power generation project successfully connected to grid, with an estimated annual power generation of 7.32 million kWh
[SMM PV Flash] China Resources Yunfu Xianghai Optoelectronics distributed PV power generation project successfully connected to grid, with an estimated annual power generation of 7.32 million kWh
On September 24, the China Resources Power Yunfu Xianghai Optoelectronics distributed PV project was successfully connected to the grid. It is the largest single distributed PV project of China Resources Power Yunfu Company to date and the seventh integrated energy project completed and put into operation by the company. The project has a total installed capacity of 5.988 MW, adopts the "self-generation for self-use with surplus power fed to the grid" operating model, and is connected to the power grid at a 10 kV voltage level. Leveraging rooftop resources within the plant area, the project generates green power that is consumed on-site, with surplus electricity transmitted to the public grid, achieving efficient energy utilization. Once operational, the project is expected to generate 7.32 million kWh of electricity annually, saving approximately 2,233 mt of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 6,282 mt each year, delivering significant ecological and emission-reduction benefits. The successful grid connection of the project has further enriched the regional supply of green energy and supported local efforts to optimize the energy consumption structure. China Resources Power Yunfu Company will continue to expand integrated energy business scenarios, accelerate the implementation of diverse green projects, deepen cooperation with key energy-consuming enterprises, and continuously inject green momentum into the high-quality development of the regional economy.
2 hours ago
[SMM PV Flash] Solargiga Joins Hands with Chint Anneng, First Module Rolls Off Line at Upgraded Jinzhou Base
2 hours ago
[SMM PV Flash] Solargiga Joins Hands with Chint Anneng, First Module Rolls Off Line at Upgraded Jinzhou Base
Read More
[SMM PV Flash] Solargiga Joins Hands with Chint Anneng, First Module Rolls Off Line at Upgraded Jinzhou Base
[SMM PV Flash] Solargiga Joins Hands with Chint Anneng, First Module Rolls Off Line at Upgraded Jinzhou Base
On the morning of September 24, Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Solargiga") held a ceremony at the Chuanghui plant to mark the upgrade of its high-efficiency module production line at the Jinzhou base and the rollout of the first module. The upgrade was carried out to support Chint Anneng's northern market layout and delivery requirements. Over a period of 68 days, the Chuanghui plant at the Jinzhou base completed a full-line upgrade of its module production line within the existing factory premises. After the upgrade, the production line is expected to achieve an annual output value of 1 billion yuan.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
Module Deliveries Support Near-Term Frame Demand; Aluminum Prices Under Pressure Amid Post-Holiday Inventory Buildup and Demand Weakening Risks [SMM Analysis]
Sep 30, 2026 18:38 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM PV Flash] China Resources Yunfu Xianghai Optoelectronics distributed PV power generation project successfully connected to grid, with an estimated annual power generation of 7.32 million kWh
Sep 30, 2026 17:42 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM PV Flash] Solargiga Joins Hands with Chint Anneng, First Module Rolls Off Line at Upgraded Jinzhou Base
Sep 30, 2026 17:41 (GMT+8)
news
PV prices across multiple segments remained stable ahead of the holiday, with expectations for October polysilicon production cuts heating up [SMM Weekly Review]
Sep 30, 2026 15:46 (GMT+8)