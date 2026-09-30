[SMM survey] Hydrogen energy industry weekly review, 20260925-0930

China's alkaline electrolyser market capacity remained at 43.77GW, while the PEM electrolyser market remained at 6.96GW.

There was no offline public delivery information this week.

1. Project-related developments

Xihai Hydrogen Carbon (Hami) Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.:The zero-carbon circular economy project with an annual output of 800,000 mt of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has been filed and approved. The project is located in Yiwu County, Xinjiang, with a total investment of 9.984 billion yuan, and will be constructed in three phases: Phase 1 includes a new 100,000 mt/year SAF production line unit, a technology R&D centre, intelligent fire protection and environmental protection facilities, and warehousing, logistics and transfer facilities; Phase 2 includes a new 300,000 mt/year SAF production line unit; Phase 3 includes a new 400,000 mt/year SAF production line unit. Notably, on the same day, the company also completed the filing of a project with an annual output of 400,000 mt of green hydrogen from water electrolysis (total investment of 6.397 billion yuan, with green hydrogen workshops of 50,000/150,000/200,000 mt built in three phases respectively). The company was established in April 2026 with a registered capital of 500 million yuan and is wholly owned by Karlik New Energy (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Longyuan Power Longyuan (Zhangye) New Energy Development Co., Ltd.:The PC general contracting tender for the hydrogen production works of the Zhangye carbon-neutral industrial base wind-solar-hydrogen-storage integrated project has been publicly issued. This project is the first green electricity hydrogen production project deployed by China Energy Group in Gansu Province, located in the Circular Economy Demonstration Park of Zhangye Economic and Technological Development Zone. It plans to build one set of 22,000Nm³/h alkaline water electrolysis hydrogen production system (3×1000Nm³/h, 8×2000Nm³/h, 1×3000Nm³/h atmospheric-pressure rectangular electrolysers), four 1000m³ hydrogen spherical tanks (3.0MPa), and two 1000m³ oxygen spherical tanks; at the same time, a 2000Nm³/h water electrolysis hydrogen production pilot verification platform will be built, including a 1000Nm³/h alkaline electrolysis system and a 500Nm³/h PEM electrolysis system. The planned construction period is 15 months, with formal commissioning before 31 December 2027 and completion acceptance before 30 June 2028.

China Energy Engineering Group Zhejiang Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd.:As the lead of a consortium, it won the bid for the EPC general contracting works of the Hami 20,000 mt green electricity hydrogen production flexible ammonia synthesis green fuel base demonstration project. The project is located in Hami City, Xinjiang, and plans to build one skid-mounted flexible ammonia synthesis unit with a capacity of 20,000 mt, a water electrolysis hydrogen production unit with a total scale of 6000Nm³/h, and a 110kV step-down substation for plant use. The project is the first in China to adopt a 10,000 mt-class skid-mounted ammonia synthesis unit, using a marshalling operation mode of 1000Nm³/h and 2000Nm³/h electrolysers, providing technical verification for the operation of large-scale water electrolysis hydrogen production projects and offering a replicable technical template for the large-scale, industrialised consumption of intermittent renewable energy in wind and solar resource-rich areas of north-west China.

China Energy Engineering Songyuan Hydrogen Energy Industrial Park:Recently, 5,000 mt of green ammonia produced by the "Qingqing No.1" project was successfully shipped to Nanjing Port, and will be transferred by the "Shenghang Yongle", the world's first vessel with professional liquid ammonia fuel bunkering capability, to Zhoushan Port in Zhejiang, where it will be used as zero-carbon fuel for the world's first ship-to-ship ocean-going vessel bunkering, achieving the first full-chain connection of green ammonia marine green fuel "production-storage and transportation-bunkering". At present, the ammonia synthesis unit of the Songyuan project has reached an operating load of 80%, with daily green ammonia output stable at over 500 mt, and the green ammonia produced is continuously supplied to the ammonia-powered dual-fuel fleet of Belgium's CMB.TECH. The project obtained the ISCC EU green certification from Bureau Veritas of France on the day it was commissioned in December 2025.

Lanshan Economic Development Group:The Lanshan District 1,000 Nm³-class PV direct-connected hydrogen production demonstration project was signed. The project utilises PV resources in the park, procures Lankun Hydrogen Energy's 1000 Nm³ atmospheric-pressure hydrogen production system, implements a 1,000 Nm³-class direct-connected hydrogen production scenario, and creates a purely off-grid PV direct-connected hydrogen production demonstration. The high-grade green hydrogen produced can be supplied to local chemical, metallurgical and other industrial scenarios. Lankun Hydrogen Energy's solution eliminates the inverter and requires no supporting energy storage system, directly connecting PV DC power to atmospheric-pressure rectangular electrolysers through IGBT direct-connected DC converters, supporting flexible operation across a 0-120% wide load range.

Inner Mongolia Sustainable Biotechnology Co., Ltd.:The Ar Horqin Banner Development and Reform Commission issued the "Letter on Approving the Cancellation of the Filing of the Project for Producing Green Hydrogen Natural Gas and Polygeneration Integrated Project from Agricultural and Forestry Residues". The project was filed on 2 July 2026, with a total investment of 310 million yuan and a construction scale of 700,000 mt/year of green hydrogen natural gas and polygeneration (biomass alloy, green hydrogen, green hydrogen natural gas mixed gas, etc.). The reason for cancellation is that the construction site does not meet planning requirements and the project will no longer be implemented, and the original filing notification is void.

Wuhan Haiyi Hydrogen Technology New Energy Co., Ltd.:Recently, the Haiyi New Energy Jiangxia Hydrogen Energy Manufacturing Base was filed. The project is located in Jiangxia District, Wuhan City, Hubei Province, with a total investment of 20 million yuan. It leases approximately 3000㎡ of factory space in Qiaolian Zhichuanggu and renovates and upgrades it, purchasing more than 20 sets of R&D and production equipment related to hydrogen fuel cell systems, stacks, electronic controls and test platforms. It is expected to produce 2,000 units/sets of multi-power-class hydrogen fuel cell systems, stacks, electronic controls and test benches annually, with construction planned to start in September 2026.

Shaanxi Gas Group Transportation Energy Company:The Fuping hydrogen refuelling demonstration station obtained the "Gas Cylinder Filling Licence" issued by the Weinan Municipal Administration for Market Regulation. The station is located in the north area of Fuping Service Area on the Beijing-Kunming Expressway, designed as a Class III hydrogen refuelling station with a daily refuelling capacity of 1000kg. Main equipment includes hydrogen compressors, unloading columns, hydrogen storage cylinder groups, sequence control panels and hydrogen dispensers. As the first hydrogen refuelling demonstration station in an expressway service area in north-west China, it will effectively fill the gap in hydrogen energy infrastructure in the north-west expressway network once operational.



2. Policy review

General Affairs Department of the National Energy Administration:Issued the "Notice on Issuing the 2026 Energy Sector Industry Standard Development and Revision Plan and Foreign Language Translation Plan". The 2026 energy sector industry standard development plan includes a total of 849 items, of which 39 relate to the hydrogen energy field, covering the full chain of standards including green aviation fuel, green methanol/synthetic ammonia sustainability certification, electrolysers (alkaline bipolar plates, PEM porous transport layers, AEM membrane electrodes), hydrogen transmission pipelines (metering, construction acceptance, operation, risk assessment, hydrogen blending retrofits), salt cavern hydrogen storage facility design, hydrogen ESS power stations, SOFC/SOEC systems, and wind-solar-hydrogen integrated grid connection testing.

Guangzhou Municipal Development and Reform Commission:Issued the "Several Measures on Supporting Hydrogen Energy Scenario Development (Draft for Public Comment)", in which two expressway toll exemption policies attracted the most attention: hydrogen vehicles that are first registered and licensed in Guangzhou, enter and exit toll roads within Guangzhou, and pay via Yuekantong ETC will be exempt from expressway tolls after filing; hydrogen tube trailers meeting the same conditions will also be exempt from expressway tolls after filing. Supporting incentives include 400,000 yuan per unit for 30MPa and above tube trailers and 600,000 yuan per unit for 50MPa and above tube trailers, precisely targeting the storage and transportation bottleneck that accounts for 30%-40% of end-user hydrogen costs.

Transport Department of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region:Issued the "Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region '15th Five-Year Plan' Comprehensive Transport Service Development Plan", proposing to focus on building a hydrogen energy heavy-duty truck circular transport network in western Ordos, and to construct a central trunk line hydrogen fuel heavy-duty truck zero-carbon corridor connecting Hohhot, Baotou and Ulanqab; promote the large-scale application of pure electric and hydrogen fuel heavy-duty trucks in trunk logistics and collection and distribution transport, with new energy heavy-duty truck ownership exceeding 50,000 units and accounting for 20% by 2030.

Chongqing High-tech Zone Management Committee:Issued the "Chongqing High-tech Zone '15th Five-Year Plan' Beautiful High-tech Zone Development Plan", proposing to take high-frequency-use vehicle sectors such as public transport, taxis, official vehicles, sanitation, postal services and urban logistics distribution as breakthrough points, with 100% of newly added and updated vehicles adopting pure electric or hydrogen fuel cell car models; 100% of newly added or updated non-road mobile machinery adopting new energy.

Jiaxing Municipal People's Government:Issued the "Jiaxing '15th Five-Year Plan' Science and Technology Innovation Development Plan", listing hydrogen fuel cell systems and key parts, and hydrogen energy storage and transportation equipment as key research directions in the new energy field. The hydrogen energy industry has been selected into Zhejiang Province's future industry pilot zone, with a plan for total social R&D expenditure to reach 3.85% of GDP by 2030.

Linze County People's Government Office:Issued the "Linze County Zero-Carbon Park Cultivation Work Plan", proposing to dynamically update the project reserve pool, focusing on reserving new energy integration projects such as direct green electricity supply, distributed PV, energy storage, green hydrogen production and zero-carbon factories, striving for clean energy consumption in the park to exceed 60% by 2030.

3. Enterprise developments

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group):The Group Party Leadership Group held a meeting, chaired by Party Secretary Hou Qijun. The meeting emphasised vigorously promoting green and low-carbon development, focusing on tackling the full chain of hydrogen energy "production, storage, transportation and utilisation", green electricity-green hydrogen coupling, CCUS, biomass conversion and new chemical materials technologies, and accelerating the construction of demonstration projects for green hydrogen and bio-based aviation fuel; actively improving the localisation of technology and equipment, achieving integrated breakthroughs in hardware, software, standards and patents.

Lankun Hydrogen Energy:The Lanshan District 1,000 Nm³-class PV direct-connected hydrogen production demonstration project was signed, procuring Lankun Hydrogen Energy's 1000 Nm³ atmospheric-pressure hydrogen production system. Its self-developed rectangular atmospheric-pressure electrolyser adapts to the DC input characteristics of wild swings in PV output, supports flexible operation across a 0-120% wide load range, eliminates the inverter and requires no supporting energy storage, directly connecting PV DC power to the electrolyser through IGBT direct-connected DC converters, reducing green hydrogen production costs at the source.

Haidliz:Recently, it successfully won the bid for the design feasibility study of the Liaoning Boron-Iron zero-carbon renewable energy combined heat and power comprehensive demonstration project, and will provide full-process feasibility study compilation services. Haidliz holds original patented technologies related to wind-solar-hydrogen-methanol zero-carbon parks, and is an early enterprise in China to carry out technology R&D and engineering practice in this model.

Zhongdian Gongyan (Xuzhou) Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd.: Recently, the project "Key Technologies and Engineering Application of Large-Capacity Titanium-Based Solid-State Hydrogen Storage Equipment," completed in collaboration with Shanghai Hetu Engineering Co., Ltd., passed the scientific and technological achievement evaluation of the China Energy Research Society and received the Scientific and Technological Achievement Evaluation Certificate (Zhong Neng Yan Ping [2026] No. 68). The project overcame technical challenges in titanium-based hydrogen storage materials, equipment integration, and system engineering. Solid-state hydrogen storage offers advantages including high hydrogen storage density, strong safety, and low-pressure operation, making it suitable for backup power supplies, distributed hydrogen supply, and other scenarios.

Qingde Hydrogen Energy: Launched a 1g portable solid-state hydrogen storage cylinder, targeting small and micro scenarios such as scientific research experiments, field testing, hydrogen health, hydrogen medicine, and science education that require "gram-level hydrogen use and mobility." It transforms the hydrogen source from "fixed equipment" into a "portable tool," avoiding the handling, approval, and safety restrictions associated with high-pressure steel cylinders.

Shaanxi Gas Group Transportation Energy Company: The Fuping Hydrogen Demonstration Station obtained a Gas Cylinder Filling License and has successively completed compliance procedures including special equipment use registration, lightning protection testing, fire protection acceptance, emergency plan filing, and safety acceptance review, laying the foundation for compliant operation of the first hydrogen demonstration station at an expressway service area in Northwest China.

JHEV Technology: The Shanghai Key Technology R&D Program "New Energy" special project—"Research on Fuel Cell and Solid-State Hydrogen Storage Systems for Hydrogen Two-Wheelers and Embodied Robot Applications," in which the company participated, released its first batch of 10 hydrogen two-wheelers. The vehicles are equipped with a 400W fuel cell system featuring a closed air-cooled design, with a service life of 3,000 hours and a driving range exceeding 100 kilometers. The project plans to achieve demonstration application of no fewer than 400 hydrogen two-wheelers in the Shanghai region, with subsequent deployment to the National University Science Park of the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology for closed-scenario demonstrations.

Shengshi Yingchuang: The launch ceremony for the first batch of 100 hydrogen two-wheelers under "Hydrogen Ignites the Future, Green Drives Shaanxi" was held at the Qinhan Weihe Lake Wetland Ecological Park, marking Shaanxi Province's first large-scale hydrogen two-wheeler deployment project. The car model is equipped with a 400W cathode-enclosed air-cooled fuel cell system, with system efficiency improved to over 45% and a design life exceeding 5,000 hours. The vehicle offers a driving range of over 120 kilometers on full hydrogen and full charge, with hydrogen consumption of only 95 grams per 100 kilometers and refueling taking just 30 seconds. Operating costs are reduced by more than 30% compared with lithium battery vehicles. It can achieve cold start at -20°C, with an operating temperature range covering -30°C to 45°C. Deployment will proceed in batches to a cumulative total of 500 units, covering scenic areas, industrial parks, and short-distance shuttle routes.

Hanlan Hydrogen Energy: A 20kW hydrogen fuel cell power generation system deployed at a farm in the Netherlands operated stably during this summer's extreme heat in Europe, ensuring power supply for critical loads including greenhouse temperature control, cold chain, and irrigation. Its outstanding performance earned repeat orders from European clients for 10kW and 20kW hydrogen power generation systems, with heat dissipation structures and external interface configurations optimized for high-temperature operating conditions, validating the adaptability of small and medium-power fuel cell power generation systems in distributed power supply and outdoor backup power scenarios outside China.

Sunwise New Energy × Fengyuan Hydrogen Energy: The two parties signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Jiading, Shanghai, to carry out in-depth collaboration on the industrialisation of high-efficiency fuel cell systems and hydrogen storage systems, the promotion of hydrogen refueling infrastructure, and the demonstration application of hydrogen-powered vehicles. They will jointly promote the demonstration application of several hundred hydrogen-powered vehicles in the Jiaxing demonstration city, expanding into trunk logistics, port transportation, and other scenarios. Sunwise New Energy has completed the construction of over 100 hydrogen refueling stations and led or participated in the formulation of 44 national standards related to hydrogen energy. Fengyuan Hydrogen Energy possesses integrated capabilities from catalysts to system products and is a national-level specialized and sophisticated "little giant" enterprise.

Shijiazhuang Enric Gas Equipment Co., Ltd.: Recently selected for the first batch of national emerging industry development demonstration base creation targets by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, becoming the only demonstration enterprise listed in Hebei province in the clean low-carbon hydrogen field. Its 121MPa ultra-high-pressure hydrogen storage cylinder bundle was successfully developed and shipped, the nation's first 30MPa hydrogen transport tube trailer entered service (doubling hydrogen unloading capacity and reducing hydrogen transport costs by 30%), and the first cryogenic anhydrous ammonia transport vehicle is serving the world's first commercial green hydrogen-ammonia project.

IV. Patent Applications

Weishi Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China): Filed patent application CN122792614A "Temperature Compensation Device, Hydrogen Storage System, and Fuel Cell Vehicle and Control Method Thereof." The compensation material uses an anomalous barocaloric material, which compensates for the temperature inside the hydrogen cylinder during hydrogen charging and discharging based on the anomalous barocaloric effect, solving the problem of temperature exceeding limits inside the hydrogen cylinder during charging and discharging.

Huadian Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (China): Filed patent application CN122801424A "Flexible Energy Supply System and Optimal Control Method for Wind and Solar Power-to-Hydrogen-to-Methanol Integrated Utility Island" (published September 22). Based on the collaborative optimization of an XGBoost soft-sensor model and a dual-layer MPC controller, it upgrades the utility system from "passive support" to "active optimization," reducing circulating water system energy consumption and improving overall plant energy efficiency.

Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen, Shenzhen Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. (China): Filed patent application CN122811825A "A Solar Hydrogen Production System Based on Exhaust Gas Heat Exchange and Its Working Method." It integrates solar power generation, exhaust gas waste heat recovery, desalination of produced water from oil and gas fields, and hydrogen production into a single process, improving the comprehensive utilization efficiency of solar energy and low-grade waste heat, and is suitable for oil and gas fields and areas with scarce freshwater resources.