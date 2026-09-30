End-user projects continue stockpiling, and social inventory of construction steel continued rapid destocking this week

[China Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore prices in the Liaodong region are likely to consolidate

Domestic ore market prices in Liaodong showed no significant fluctuations today. Sellers and buyers operated cautiously, with market shipments mostly under long-term contracts, and the supply side remained relatively tight overall. Steel mills maintained relatively stable production, demand resilience stayed strong, and holders faced high costs, leaving them with little willingness to sell at low prices.