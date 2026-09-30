[SMM Analysis] African Lithium Deliverable Supply Still Depends on Permitting and Infrastructure

Africa’s lithium resources are attracting renewed attention as governments and mining companies continue to expand critical-mineral exploration and development. KoBold Metals recently said that faster permitting and reduced administrative delays could help Western miners accelerate project development in Africa. The company currently holds large exploration positions in Namibia and is advancing exploration programs, including lithium-related projects, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Africa has significant lithium resource potential, but geological resources do not automatically translate into deliverable supply. Projects still need to move through permitting, financing, infrastructure construction, processing development and export logistics before they can contribute meaningful volumes to the market.

Compared with mature Australian mining regions, some African projects face greater execution risk from limited infrastructure, longer approval timelines and higher logistics complexity. This means project delivery is likely to vary significantly even when resource size appears attractive.

For the global lithium supply outlook, Africa is expected to remain an important source of incremental supply, but project quality matters more than the headline number of announced tonnes. Projects with secured licences, funding, infrastructure and export routes are more likely to enter the supply curve on schedule, while early-stage projects should be heavily risk-adjusted.

The key question is therefore not how much lithium Africa has, but how much of that resource can be converted into reliable, exportable production.