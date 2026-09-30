logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Analysis] Liontown Approves Kathleen Valley Expansion, Adding to Australia’s Medium-Term Spodumene Supply

Published: Sep 30, 2026 17:30 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Liontown Resources has approved an approximately A$389 million expansion of its Kathleen Valley lithium mine in Western Australia. The project is expected to lift spodumene concentrate production by more than 50% from current levels, with additional output expected to emerge around 2030. Liontown has also raised its FY27 capital expenditure guidance following the investment decision. 

Kathleen Valley remains in the ramp-up phase of its underground operation. In FY26, Liontown produced approximately 392,000 dmt of concentrate and shipped around 382,000 dmt at an average grade of 5.1% Li₂O. The company is targeting an underground mining run rate of 2.8 Mtpa by the end of FY27. Liontown

The expansion is notable because it is a brownfield project rather than a greenfield development. Kathleen Valley already has operating infrastructure, processing facilities, logistics and customer relationships in place, which generally reduces execution risk relative to new projects.

The decision also highlights a broader shift in lithium investment. As prices have normalized from previous highs, capital is increasingly being directed toward operating assets with established infrastructure and clearer pathways to lower unit costs. For the global supply outlook, brownfield expansions at existing mines may therefore prove more important than the headline number of newly announced projects.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Analysis]"China Auto Sales: September NEV Retail Up 2% MoM, 42% YoY Drop in Final Week"
1 hour ago
[SMM Analysis]"China Auto Sales: September NEV Retail Up 2% MoM, 42% YoY Drop in Final Week"
Read More
[SMM Analysis]"China Auto Sales: September NEV Retail Up 2% MoM, 42% YoY Drop in Final Week"
[SMM Analysis]"China Auto Sales: September NEV Retail Up 2% MoM, 42% YoY Drop in Final Week"
1 hour ago
[SMM Analysis]LFP alone carries growth banner; ternary share of power battery cells accelerates pullback in September
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis]LFP alone carries growth banner; ternary share of power battery cells accelerates pullback in September
Read More
[SMM Analysis]LFP alone carries growth banner; ternary share of power battery cells accelerates pullback in September
[SMM Analysis]LFP alone carries growth banner; ternary share of power battery cells accelerates pullback in September
2 hours ago
【SMM Analysis】Policy Expectations vs. Demand Vacuum: Cobalt Market Awaits Answers as Pre-Holiday Slide Continues
2 hours ago
【SMM Analysis】Policy Expectations vs. Demand Vacuum: Cobalt Market Awaits Answers as Pre-Holiday Slide Continues
Read More
【SMM Analysis】Policy Expectations vs. Demand Vacuum: Cobalt Market Awaits Answers as Pre-Holiday Slide Continues
【SMM Analysis】Policy Expectations vs. Demand Vacuum: Cobalt Market Awaits Answers as Pre-Holiday Slide Continues
2 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Analysis]"China Auto Sales: September NEV Retail Up 2% MoM, 42% YoY Drop in Final Week"
Sep 30, 2026 18:11 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis]LFP alone carries growth banner; ternary share of power battery cells accelerates pullback in September
Sep 30, 2026 17:52 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM Analysis】Policy Expectations vs. Demand Vacuum: Cobalt Market Awaits Answers as Pre-Holiday Slide Continues
Sep 30, 2026 17:51 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Energy Storage Battery Cell Market Weekly Review 9.3] Energy storage battery cell prices pull back slightly, and production schedule growth will rebound significantly in Q4.
Sep 30, 2026 17:45 (GMT+8)
[SMM Analysis] Liontown Approves Kathleen Valley Expansion, Adding to Australia’s Medium-Term Spodumene Supply - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)