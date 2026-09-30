Stainless steel product strength and economic advantages support stable stainless steel scrap prices [SMM Stainless Steel Scrap Market Weekly Review]

This week, 304 stainless steel scrap off-cuts prices in east China remained flat, with a quotation range of 9,700-9,800 yuan/mt; in Foshan, 304 stainless steel scrap off-cuts prices also held steady, with a price range of 9,800-10,100 yuan/mt. From a raw material cost perspective, the production cost of stainless steel using only stainless steel scrap as raw material is approximately 13,736.18 yuan/mt, while the production cost using only high-grade NPI reaches 14,105.37 yuan/mt. Stainless steel scrap still holds a stable economic substitution advantage over high-grade NPI, and its cost-supporting effect remains in play.

This week, stainless steel scrap prices maintained a stable overall trend. During the week, SHFE nickel futures continued to weaken, but SS futures remained relatively firm and did not show a significant follow-through decline, supporting stainless steel spot prices to hold steady. Raw material prices for high-grade NPI and high-carbon ferrochrome continued to decline, effectively driving a recovery in steel mill smelting margins. Cost pressure on finished products continued to ease, and stainless steel scrap prices remained stable. The market has long faced tight invoice supply issues, but current stainless steel scrap circulation remains relatively tight overall. Combined with the sustained economic substitution advantage of scrap, this effectively offset some bearish demand factors and supported stable scrap prices.

Overall, firm futures, weakening raw materials, and tight supply formed multiple layers of support, offsetting the bearish demand impact from expectations for production cuts. At this stage, the September-October peak season recovery has been insufficient, overall market demand remains weak, and expectations for lower October steel mill production schedules are rising. Industry rigid demand for raw materials is expected to contract, which to some extent caps the upside for scrap. However, the cost-performance advantage of stainless steel scrap continues to stand out, and market supply is not loose, with no significant price-cutting pressure. Downside is also limited. On balance, with bullish and bearish factors in check, stainless steel scrap is unlikely to see a trending rise or fall in the short term, and is expected to continue its stable, sideways consolidation pattern.