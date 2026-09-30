Yunnan Issues Measures to Support Key Industrial Chains and New-Type Industrialization Funds

The Yunnan Provincial Department of Finance and the Yunnan Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology recently jointly issued the "Measures for the Management of Yunnan Provincial Special Funds for New-Type Industrialization" (hereinafter referred to as the "Measures"), consolidating provincial special funds for new-type industrialization to focus support on the development of key industrial chains including deep processing of nonferrous metals, new rare and precious metal materials, new energy batteries and fine phosphorus chemicals, green food and traditional Chinese medicinal materials, and the digital industry. The Measures specify that deep processing of nonferrous metals should focus on aluminum and copper, new rare and precious metal materials on indium, germanium, and platinum, new energy batteries and fine phosphorus chemicals on the efficient and high-value use of phosphorus resources, and the digital industry on being led by the digital information corridor with the electronic information manufacturing industry as the mainstay, with key support for extending, supplementing, and strengthening industrial chains.