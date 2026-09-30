Spot premiums traded flat in a sluggish last trading day before the National Day holiday [SMM Aluminum Spot Midday Review]

SMM, September 30:

Intraday, the SHFE aluminum 2610 contract moved lower compared with the same trading session yesterday, but as it was the last trading day before the holiday, market trading sentiment was sluggish. SMM A00 aluminum ingot spot premiums were mainly transacted at premiums of 30-50 yuan/mt.

On the last working day before the National Day holiday, trading sentiment in the central China market was sluggish, with some traders already on holiday ahead of schedule, and market quotes significantly reduced compared with the previous two days. Some suppliers maintained high premium quotes, but actual transactions were limited, and genuine sellers showed low willingness to hold prices firm. Ultimately, actual transaction prices in the central China market were centered around discounts of 40-70 yuan/mt against the SHFE aluminum October contract.

SMM aluminum ingot inventories in the three regions fell by 20,000 mt, with Guangdong, Wuxi, and Gongyi down 6,000 mt, 11,000 mt, and 3,000 mt respectively.