King Global Critical Minerals reported results from systematic sampling of the historic Golden Turkey tailings at its Black Canyon project in Arizona. A total of 76 near-surface tailings samples collected on an approximately 30-foot grid returned arithmetic averages of around 3.85 g/t gold, 76.2 g/t silver, 0.44% lead and 0.42% zinc.

The company explicitly states that these results characterise only the sampled near-surface population and should not be interpreted as the average grade of the entire Golden Turkey tailings deposit or combined with historical tailings-volume estimates to calculate contained metal. King plans additional vertical sampling, representative bulk-density measurements and metallurgical testing while continuing discussions with the U.S. Forest Service and other regulators regarding potential removal, off-site processing and reclamation of the historic tailings.