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King Global Reports Golden Turkey Tailings Sampling Averaging 0.44% Lead and 0.42% Zinc Across 76 Near-Surface Samples

Published: Sep 30, 2026 15:20 (GMT+8)

King Global Critical Minerals reported results from systematic sampling of the historic Golden Turkey tailings at its Black Canyon project in Arizona. A total of 76 near-surface tailings samples collected on an approximately 30-foot grid returned arithmetic averages of around 3.85 g/t gold, 76.2 g/t silver, 0.44% lead and 0.42% zinc.

The company explicitly states that these results characterise only the sampled near-surface population and should not be interpreted as the average grade of the entire Golden Turkey tailings deposit or combined with historical tailings-volume estimates to calculate contained metal. King plans additional vertical sampling, representative bulk-density measurements and metallurgical testing while continuing discussions with the U.S. Forest Service and other regulators regarding potential removal, off-site processing and reclamation of the historic tailings.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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