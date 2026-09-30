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Crude Lead Import New Orders Decline, Domestic Secondary Crude Lead Transactions Weaken, Post-Holiday Wait-and-See Dominates [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 15:19 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 30:

As of this Friday, the SMM crude lead CIF price (including 0.1-0.35 Sb, 0.1-0.25 Sn) was at a discount of 300-150 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. This week, trading volume for imported crude lead new orders shrank, with only a small number of orders from late August and early September arriving at port. After the holiday, previously traded orders will arrive at port in a concentrated manner. Domestic secondary crude lead mainstream tax-exclusive transactions were around 14,900 yuan/mt, with some tin- and antimony-containing sources quoted at 15,050 yuan/mt ex-works. Trading volume pulled back MoM. Next week coincides with the holiday, and market trading will largely come to a halt. After the holiday, wait-and-see sentiment in the market will be relatively heavy.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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