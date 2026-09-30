Masivo Silver reported assays from CC-26-001, the first hole of its 2026 drilling program at the Cerro Colorado project in Sonora, Mexico. The hole intersected 32.50 metres from 226.30 to 258.80 metres grading 0.271% zinc, 0.141% lead, 7.0 g/t silver, 0.025% copper and 0.010 g/t gold. A separate 5.10-metre interval from 215.10 metres graded 0.611% zinc, 0.121% lead and 24.0 g/t silver.

The hole was terminated at 259.5 metres because of technical drilling difficulties while still within altered and mineralised rock. Masivo plans to integrate the assays with geological, structural, alteration and geophysical information to guide follow-up drilling testing lateral and vertical continuity. The company states that all reported intervals are drilled lengths and true widths have not yet been determined.