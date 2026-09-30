Tug-of-war between sellers and buyers continues in the silicone market; overall new orders remain subdued ahead of the holiday [SMM Silicone Weekly Review]

[SMM Silicone Weekly Review: Tug-of-war between sellers and buyers persists in the silicone market, with overall new orders subdued ahead of the holiday] This week, China's silicone DMC market saw transactions edge lower, with an average price of 14,500 yuan/mt. During the week, after one monomer producer lowered its DMC offer to 14,500 yuan/mt, other monomer producers kept their existing offers unchanged, showing a strong willingness to hold prices firm ahead of the holiday, but there was virtually no trading at high prices. On the raw material side, 421# silicon metal (for silicone use) in east China remained firm, and methanol prices were firm this week, providing some support for silicone DMC prices. Overall, the silicone market remained locked in a tug-of-war between sellers and buyers this week, with monomer producers showing a strong willingness to hold prices firm ahead of the holiday, while demand was mainly need-based restocking, and actual transactions before the holiday were weak. In the short term, silicone prices will remain in the doldrums, with attention to be paid to the direction of the monomer producers' industry meeting in early October and the pace of downstream restocking after the holiday.