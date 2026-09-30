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Cost support keeps spot cargo stable; ADC12 market cautious before National Day [ADC12 Price Daily Review]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 13:35 (GMT+8)
[ADC12 Price Daily Review: Spot Prices Stable on Cost Support, Market Cautious Ahead of National Day] Today, the most-traded AD2611 cast aluminum alloy contract opened at 23,635 yuan/mt. After an early-session plunge to a low of 23,540 yuan/mt, it quickly recovered and closed at 23,590 yuan/mt at midday, down 25 yuan/mt or 0.11% from yesterday's settlement price.

Futures: The most-traded AD2611 cast aluminum alloy futures contract opened at 23,635 yuan/mt today. After an early-session plunge to a low of 23,540 yuan/mt, it quickly recovered and closed the morning at 23,590 yuan/mt, down 25 yuan/mt, or 0.11%, from yesterday’s settlement price.

Spot: On the last trading day before the National Day holiday, ADC12 market quotes remained largely stable today. SMM ADC12 prices held steady at 24,500 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Raw materials: Although aluminum prices pulled back somewhat during the week, aluminum scrap prices followed down only to a limited extent. In addition, with stricter enforcement of tax invoice policies, compliant raw material procurement costs at some enterprises remained at relatively high levels, providing some support to ADC12 prices from the cost side. Demand: Pre-holiday downstream stockpiling was generally cautious, with purchases still driven mainly by immediate needs. No pronounced concentrated restocking emerged, so demand-side momentum for higher prices was also fairly limited. Under the combined effect of cost support and weak demand, the market showed a clear wait-and-see pattern in the short term, with enterprises generally opting to keep prices stable before the holiday. Going forward, attention should focus on changes in aluminum and aluminum scrap prices during the holiday, the pace of post-holiday production resumptions at enterprises, and the recovery of downstream orders.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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