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Tighter China Customs Inspections Delay Copper Scrap Cargoes, Nearly 10,000 Tonnes Queuing in Hong Kong

Published: Sep 30, 2026 11:15 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Chinese customs inspections on imported recycled copper raw materials have continued to tighten, leaving a growing volume of non-compliant copper scrap held up at ports. According to SMM market checks, nearly 10,000 tonnes of copper scrap are currently waiting in Hong Kong for entry into Guangdong. Longer customs clearance times are increasing inventory and working-capital pressure on some traders.

The affected cargoes are mainly No.2 copper originating from Latin America and Southern Europe. With customs inspections remaining stringent, disruptions to scrap inflows are reducing the effective availability of imported copper scrap in the Chinese market and adding to near-term supply tightness.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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