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[ US Raw Steel Production Rises 3.4% to 1.845 Million Net Tons ]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 09:07 (GMT+8)
The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported that US domestic raw steel production reached 1.845 million net tons in the week ending September 26, 2026, representing a 3.4% week-on-week increase. The national mill capability utilization rate also improved to 80.5%, up from 77.9% the previous week. Adjusted year-to-date production reached 70.166 million net tons at an average utilization rate of 79.1%, holding a 5.3% volume advantage over the same period in 2025.

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