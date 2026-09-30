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Altoro Metals Intersects Zinc Mineralization at Guajaraz Project in Spain

Published: Sep 30, 2026 08:56 (GMT+8)
Altoro Metals (ASX: ARO) has reported progress in its maiden 1,400m diamond drilling program at the Guajaraz Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in central Spain. The company has completed three drill holes, with G-03 intersecting brown sphalerite veinlets that confirm zinc sulphide mineralization at depth. The program is designed to evaluate carbonate-hosted replacement-style zinc deposits and explore subparallel structures associated with the historical La Unión mine. While G-01 and G-05 remain in progress, G-05 has already encountered gneissic rock displaying intense hydrothermal alteration and low-grade mineralization. Core samples are undergoing systematic logging, with assay results expected within four to six weeks. Altoro is currently refining its drilling strategy to target high-potential zones while simultaneously progressing an application to extend the site's three-year exploration permit. Once G-01 is finalized, the company plans to redeploy one drill rig to its flagship Novales-Udías Project.

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