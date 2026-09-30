Tianjin Zinc: Downstream Pricing and Cargo Pick-up Increase as Holiday Approaches [SMM Midday Commentary]
[Tianjin Zinc: Downstream cargo pick-up via price fixation increases ahead of holiday] In the Tianjin market, mainstream #0 zinc ingot traded at 26,370-26,620 yuan/mt, Zijin traded at 26,690-26,820 yuan/mt, #1 zinc ingot traded near 26,320-26,460 yuan/mt, Zijin was quoted at a premium of 200 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, Huxin was quoted at 28,045 yuan/mt, #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a premium of 50 yuan/mt to a discount of 0 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and Tianjin was quoted at a discount of 25 yuan/mt against Shanghai.