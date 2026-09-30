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EVE Energy's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Receives ~HKD 374.8M Dividend from Smoore

Published: Sep 30, 2026 08:50 (GMT+8)
【EVE Energy's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Receives Smoore International Interim Cash Dividend of ~HKD 374.8M】EVE Energy announced that Smoore International's board resolved to pay an interim dividend of HKD 0.20 per share to shareholders on record as of September 10, 2026. As of the announcement date, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary EVE BATTERY INVESTMENT LTD. has received the cash dividend of HKD 374.833 million. The long-term equity investment in Smoore International is accounted for using the equity method, and the dividend has no impact on the company's consolidated net profit for 2026, with final accounting treatment subject to annual audit confirmation.

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