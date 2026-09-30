On September 21, RWE made the final investment decision to build a 400 MW/1.1 GWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system at its Moerdijk power plant in the Netherlands. The project will comprise 208 battery containers and will be capable of delivering full power for nearly three hours. It will connect to the Dutch national grid through the existing substation and is intended to help ease grid congestion in North Brabant while providing flexibility for renewable energy integration. Commercial operation is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.