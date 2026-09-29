SMM Alumina Index Dips Slightly Across Regions on September 29

September 29 SMM Alumina Index: On September 29, the SMM alumina index stood at 2,669.99 yuan/tonne, down 1.36 yuan/tonne from the previous trading day. The SMM Shandong alumina index stood at 2,672.44 yuan/tonne, down 1.09 yuan/tonne from the previous trading day; the SMM Henan alumina index stood at 2,690.00 yuan/tonne, down 2.45 yuan/tonne from the previous trading day; the SMM Shanxi alumina index stood at 2,691.60 yuan/tonne, down 2.46 yuan/tonne from the previous trading day; the SMM Guizhou alumina index stood at 2,701.39 yuan/tonne, down 1.30 yuan/tonne from the previous trading day; and the SMM Guangxi alumina index stood at 2,583.16 yuan/tonne, down 0.86 yuan/tonne from the previous trading day.