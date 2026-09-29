China's refined copper production growth is expected to slow sharply in 2026 as smelters face tightening copper concentrate and scrap availability alongside weaker sulphuric acid prices, according to foreign media reports.

Wood Mackenzie and Zijin Tianfeng Futures expect China's refined copper output to increase by around 3–3.4% in 2026, compared with growth of 10.4% in 2025. Reuters said this would represent the slowest annual growth rate since at least 2000 based on its review of official production data. Refined copper output growth stood at approximately 4% year on year during January-August.​

The slowdown is expected to become more pronounced in the fourth quarter as tighter scrap copper supply adds to the existing shortage of copper concentrate. Reuters reported that a tax crackdown is expected to reduce scrap availability, further limiting smelters' ability to substitute secondary raw materials for concentrate when feedstock conditions tighten.​

Smelter economics have also come under pressure from lower sulphuric acid prices. Sulphuric acid, a major by-product of copper smelting, had previously helped offset extremely low copper concentrate treatment charges. According to Oilchem data cited by Reuters, Chinese sulphuric acid prices declined by around 11% during September.​

Seven Chinese copper smelters are reportedly planning equipment maintenance lasting between 30 and 60 days during October and November. Analysts at Zhuochuang estimate that the planned maintenance could reduce refined copper supply by approximately 80,000 mt.​

The concentrate shortage reflects a broader imbalance between rapidly expanding global smelting capacity and comparatively slower growth in mined copper supply. Recent temporary disruptions at major copper mines including Escondida, Las Bambas and El Teniente have added further pressure to concentrate availability.​

Slower refined copper production growth in China could reduce refined copper supply growth during the fourth quarter, particularly if planned smelter maintenance coincides with continued constraints in concentrate and scrap availability. The simultaneous decline in sulphuric acid prices is also weakening an important source of smelter revenue at a time when treatment charges remain under pressure. Attention will therefore remain on concentrate availability, scrap supply conditions and the scale of planned smelter maintenance during October and November.