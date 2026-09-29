Pre-holiday stockpiling momentum remains weak; titanium dioxide market consolidates [SMM Titanium Spot Express]

SMM, September 29:

SMM, September 29: The SMM titanium dioxide index was reported at 14,059 yuan/mt. Mainstream quotations for rutile titanium dioxide in the market ranged from 12,500 to 14,800 yuan/mt, with an average price of 13,650 yuan/mt; anatase titanium dioxide was quoted at 12,000–13,000 yuan/mt, and chloride-process titanium dioxide at 15,300–16,800 yuan/mt. Titanium dioxide prices today remained flat compared with the previous trading day.

The titanium dioxide market maintained a stable trend today. Downstream stocking sentiment was cautious, with procurement volumes falling short of the same period in previous years. Most titanium dioxide enterprises focused on fulfilling earlier scheduled orders, and growth in new orders was limited. On the raw material side, titanium concentrates and sulphuric acid continued to face downward pressure. Sulphate-process producers adjusted prices flexibly based on their own inventory levels, with some enterprises selling at lower prices to accelerate cash collection. China's chloride-process capacity is concentrated among a small number of enterprises, which enjoy clear cost advantages and stronger risk resilience. The overall market lacked sustained upward momentum and is expected to maintain a consolidating pattern in the short term.