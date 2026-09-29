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SMM Flash

Published: Sep 29, 2026 17:45 (GMT+8)
[SMM Flash] State Council Executive Meeting: In response to the current issues emerging in economic operations, it is necessary to intensify counter-cyclical adjustment of macro policies.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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