Hinatuan Mining Corporation’s Tagana-an Nickel Project in Surigao del Norte, Philippines, is expected to have economically recoverable reserves sufficient to sustain commercial mining operations only until the end of October 2026, according to a Philippine Stock Exchange filing.

The company plans to begin activities under its Final Mine Rehabilitation and Decommissioning Plan in January 2027 following the planned cessation of commercial operations.

Hinatuan Mining will continue operating its Manicani Island nickel project in Eastern Samar. The end of commercial operations at Tagana-an could reduce Philippine nickel ore supply from November, although the company stated that the planned cessation currently has no material impact on its overall business.