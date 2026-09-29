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SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 29

Published: Sep 29, 2026 17:36 (GMT+8)

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, purchasing activity in the Pr-Nd oxide market picked up somewhat, with upstream quotes firm and low-priced sources still hard to find; the gadolinium oxide market showed no significant changes for the time being, with quotes holding steady and actual transactions still insufficient; Pr-Nd alloy quotes remained unchanged throughout the day, while the transaction atmosphere recovered compared with earlier, inquiry activity increased, actual orders gradually followed, and buyers replenished in batches according to rigid demand; gadolinium-iron alloy quotes closed steady in the afternoon, with downstream purchasing mainly based on rigid demand and transactions following market conditions.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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