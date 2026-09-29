SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 29

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, purchasing activity in the Pr-Nd oxide market picked up somewhat, with upstream quotes firm and low-priced sources still hard to find; the gadolinium oxide market showed no significant changes for the time being, with quotes holding steady and actual transactions still insufficient; Pr-Nd alloy quotes remained unchanged throughout the day, while the transaction atmosphere recovered compared with earlier, inquiry activity increased, actual orders gradually followed, and buyers replenished in batches according to rigid demand; gadolinium-iron alloy quotes closed steady in the afternoon, with downstream purchasing mainly based on rigid demand and transactions following market conditions.