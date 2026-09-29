The European Commission proposes barring Egypt from importing EU-origin ferrous and non-ferrous scrap once the revised Waste Shipment Regulation fully takes effect on 21 May 2027. Egypt, with India, Pakistan, Morocco, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, failed to prove environmentally sound waste management. Egypt imported 1.86 million tonnes of EU scrap in 2025 and 2.12 million tonnes in H1 2026, up 59.7% y-o-y, ranking third globally; about half its ferrous scrap supply comes from the EU. Mills would need alternative scrap or more DRI: European freight is 20-25 USD/tonne versus 35-40 USD/tonne from China or the US. Egypt has also lost 213 million USD of steel exports to EU and US anti-dumping measures. Feedback closes 16 October; adoption is planned for Q4 2026.