The Central Sulawesi provincial government emphasized that nickel and other mineral resources should be processed domestically into finished products rather than being exported as raw or semi-processed materials. Deputy Governor Reny A. Lamadjido said deeper downstreaming would increase the economic value captured by the region, create employment and support the development of businesses around industrial areas.

Central Sulawesi currently has 151 mining business permits (IUPs) and 293 permits for non-metallic minerals and rocks. Processing industries accounted for 44.37% of the province's GDP in Q2 2026, while mining and quarrying contributed 13.79%, highlighting the importance of the mining-processing sector to the regional economy.