Recently, the winning bid result for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project of the PV power generation works of Sinopec Longkou Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project was announced.

The bid winner is Bangrun (Shandong) Planning and Design Co., Ltd., with a winning bid amount of 3,899,570.7 yuan, equivalent to a unit price of approximately 2.67 Yuan/W.

The bid inviter for this project is Sinopec Yantai Longkou LNG Co., Ltd., and the project is located in Longkou City, Yantai City.

It is reported that this project is the EPC project for the PV power generation works of Sinopec Longkou LNG Project. The PV power generation works of Sinopec Longkou LNG Project include the construction of one new distributed PV power generation system (with a minimum installed total capacity of 1,458.24 kWp, using 620 Wp monocrystalline silicon cells for the PV modules), one new box-type transformer, six new AC slow charging piles, as well as supporting cables, civil works, and video monitoring. The scope covers integrated design (including construction drawing design, non-standard design, and as-built drawing preparation), material procurement, engineering construction, and engineering warranty; cooperation in completing final acceptance; and assistance to the bid inviter in completing grid connection, detection, and other related work. This project is divided into one section.