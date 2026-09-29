[SMM Steel] Vietnam Import HRC Prices Stable as Indonesian Offers Hold

[Vietnam] Vietnam’s import HRC market remained broadly stable, with the ASEAN HRC reference price holding at USD 537/tonne CFR Vietnam. Two Indonesian mills maintained SAE1006 HRC offers at USD 540/tonne CFR, while buyer bids were around USD 536/tonne. Meanwhile, some traders indicated Indian-origin material at around USD 550/tonne CFR, although Vietnamese buyers considered the level too high, keeping purchasing activity cautious.

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