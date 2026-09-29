logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM PV News] The 100 MW PV power generation project in Donghuwei Township, Leiyang City, Hunan Province successfully completed reverse power transmission.

Published: Sep 29, 2026 16:29 (GMT+8)

Recently, the 100 MW PV power generation project in Donghuwei Township, Leiyang City, Hunan Province, invested and constructed by China Energy Engineering Group Gezhouba Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd., successfully completed reverse power transmission, and the project construction has entered the sprint stage for commissioning and power generation.

This project is an EPC turnkey project, including the survey and design of the PV area, 35 kV collector lines, 110 kV booster station, and 110 kV outgoing transmission lines (including the grid connection bay at the power grid access end), as well as the procurement and supply, supervision and detection of all equipment (including modules) and materials related to the project, construction and installation works, project management, commissioning, acceptance, training, handover for production, and services during the project quality warranty period.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM PV Flash] Yantai Longkou 1.458 MW PV project EPC winning bid result announced!
2 hours ago
[SMM PV Flash] Yantai Longkou 1.458 MW PV project EPC winning bid result announced!
Read More
[SMM PV Flash] Yantai Longkou 1.458 MW PV project EPC winning bid result announced!
[SMM PV Flash] Yantai Longkou 1.458 MW PV project EPC winning bid result announced!
Recently, the winning bid result for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project of the PV power generation works of Sinopec Longkou Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project was announced. The bid winner is Bangrun (Shandong) Planning and Design Co., Ltd., with a winning bid amount of 3,899,570.7 yuan, equivalent to a unit price of approximately 2.67 Yuan/W. The bid inviter for this project is Sinopec Yantai Longkou LNG Co., Ltd., and the project is located in Longkou City, Yantai City. It is reported that this project is the EPC project for the PV power generation works of Sinopec Longkou LNG Project. The PV power generation works of Sinopec Longkou LNG Project include the construction of one new distributed PV power generation system (with a minimum installed total capacity of 1,458.24 kWp, using 620 Wp monocrystalline silicon cells for the PV modules), one new box-type transformer, six new AC slow charging piles, as well as supporting cables, civil works, and video monitoring. The scope covers integrated design (including construction drawing design, non-standard design, and as-built drawing preparation), material procurement, engineering construction, and engineering warranty; cooperation in completing final acceptance; and assistance to the bid inviter in completing grid connection, detection, and other related work. This project is divided into one section.
2 hours ago
[SMM PV News] Guangdong: Encouraging cement enterprises to promote the integrated development and operation of distributed PV and other projects
2 hours ago
[SMM PV News] Guangdong: Encouraging cement enterprises to promote the integrated development and operation of distributed PV and other projects
Read More
[SMM PV News] Guangdong: Encouraging cement enterprises to promote the integrated development and operation of distributed PV and other projects
[SMM PV News] Guangdong: Encouraging cement enterprises to promote the integrated development and operation of distributed PV and other projects
Recently, the "Three-Year Action Plan for Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction in Key Industries of Guangdong Province" was issued. It proposes to orderly increase the proportion of renewable energy use in the cement industry, encourage cement enterprises to promote the integrated development and operation of distributed PV, distributed wind power, and diversified energy storage, and advance efficient utilization models such as waste heat and pressure power generation and heat supply. To address issues such as lagging updates of standards for new products and processes in traditional industries and incomplete standards in emerging industries, the plan calls for accelerating the formulation and release of standards and specifications in sectors including high-energy-consuming industries such as chemicals, PV equipment manufacturing, and data centers.
2 hours ago
October PV glass prices continue to push upward, while demand-side constraints emerge [SMM Analysis]
3 hours ago
October PV glass prices continue to push upward, while demand-side constraints emerge [SMM Analysis]
Read More
October PV glass prices continue to push upward, while demand-side constraints emerge [SMM Analysis]
October PV glass prices continue to push upward, while demand-side constraints emerge [SMM Analysis]
[SMM Analysis: PV Glass Prices Continue to Rise in October, with Demand-Side Constraints Emerging] Since August, PV glass prices have ended a half-year-long grind lower and entered a continuous upward trajectory: the average price of 3.2mm double-layer coated glass rose from 16.6 yuan/m² on August 3 to 17.3 yuan/m² on September 29, a cumulative increase of 0.7 yuan/m² (+4.2%); the average price of 2.0mm double-layer coated glass rose from 10.15 yuan/m² to 11.25 yuan/m² over the same period, a cumulative increase of 1.1 yuan/m² (+10.8%). In tandem with the price rise, industry days of inventories have been continuously declining to below 40 days, a decrease of 17.2%, as supply and demand transition from "deep oversupply" to "rebalancing." Looking ahead to October, supported by three factors—operating capacity contracting by over 20% from highs with rigid production resumption constraints from cold repairs remaining in place, continued inventory drawdown, and the Q4 installation peak season—SMM expects glass prices to be unlikely to fall, but the upside is also strongly constrained by downstream purchasing.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM PV Flash] Yantai Longkou 1.458 MW PV project EPC winning bid result announced!
Sep 29, 2026 16:30 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM PV News] Guangdong: Encouraging cement enterprises to promote the integrated development and operation of distributed PV and other projects
Sep 29, 2026 16:26 (GMT+8)
news
October PV glass prices continue to push upward, while demand-side constraints emerge [SMM Analysis]
Sep 29, 2026 16:18 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Brief] PV module awarded capacity from 9.21-9.27 was 1,291.42 MW, with an average winning bid price of 0.71 yuan/W
Sep 29, 2026 15:01 (GMT+8)