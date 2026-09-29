Recently, the 100 MW PV power generation project in Donghuwei Township, Leiyang City, Hunan Province, invested and constructed by China Energy Engineering Group Gezhouba Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd., successfully completed reverse power transmission, and the project construction has entered the sprint stage for commissioning and power generation.

This project is an EPC turnkey project, including the survey and design of the PV area, 35 kV collector lines, 110 kV booster station, and 110 kV outgoing transmission lines (including the grid connection bay at the power grid access end), as well as the procurement and supply, supervision and detection of all equipment (including modules) and materials related to the project, construction and installation works, project management, commissioning, acceptance, training, handover for production, and services during the project quality warranty period.