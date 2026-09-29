Recently, the "Three-Year Action Plan for Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction in Key Industries of Guangdong Province" was issued. It proposes to orderly increase the proportion of renewable energy use in the cement industry, encourage cement enterprises to promote the integrated development and operation of distributed PV, distributed wind power, and diversified energy storage, and advance efficient utilization models such as waste heat and pressure power generation and heat supply.

To address issues such as lagging updates of standards for new products and processes in traditional industries and incomplete standards in emerging industries, the plan calls for accelerating the formulation and release of standards and specifications in sectors including high-energy-consuming industries such as chemicals, PV equipment manufacturing, and data centers.