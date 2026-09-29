[India Export] Indian HRC was heard around 740USD/tonne CFR Europe, although no fresh transaction was confirmed. Indian mills had no firm offers to Vietnam, where buyer interest was heard near 540USD/tonne FOB India equivalent; seller indications for Vietnam and the Middle East were around 550USD/tonne FOB India. Market participants estimated Chinese HRC import parity near 635USD/tonne (61,000INR/tonne), including safeguard duty. In Mumbai, HRC was heard around 656–664USD/tonne (63,000–63,700INR/tonne) EXW. Market contacts expect a further rise of around 10USD/tonne (1,000INR/tonne) this week, subject to mills’ price reviews. Global billet prices, meanwhile, were reported to be softening.