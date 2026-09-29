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[SMM Steel] India domestic steel prices continue to rise

Published: Sep 29, 2026 16:22 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[India Domestic] Domestic steel prices rose sharply on Tuesday supported by higher raw material costs, limited spot supply and expectations of better demand. Traders are stocking up in anticipation of higher prices, although some market participants see part of this buying as speculative. Melting scrap rose 14 USD/tonne (1,300 INR/tonne) to 399 USD/tonne (38,300 INR/tonne) ex-yard Alang. Mandi ingot up 6 USD/tonne (600 INR/tonne) to 502 USD/tonne (48,200 INR/tonne) EXW Mandi. Sellers are quoting above 503 USD/tonne (48,300 INR/tonne) EXW Mandi. Rebar prices up 6 USD/tonne (600 INR/tonne) to 539 USD/tonne (51,800 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Mumbai rebar 6 USD/tonne (600 INR/tonne) to 545 USD/tonne (52,300 INR/tonne) EXW Mumbai. Sponge iron PDRI up 3 USD/tonne (300 INR/tonne) to 307 USD/tonne (29,500 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Market talk suggests secondary steel producers may raise prices by up to 5,000 INR/tonne by October 1 but this remains unconfirmed.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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