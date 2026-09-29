Silver Under Pressure: Why Mining Stocks Plunge Disproportionately During Price Corrections

September 29, 2026

The silver price has fallen by about 8 percent in the space of a week and is currently trading just below the $61-per-ounce mark. This price weakness is having ripple effects: Shares of leading silver producers such as Pan American Silver, Hecla Mining, Coeur Mining, and First Majestic Silver came under selling pressure at the same time. Precious metals firm Heraeus now sees silver, trading near the $60 mark, facing a crucial technical test. For investors, the question arises: Why are mining companies reacting so sharply to this price decline?

Operational Leverage: Why a 1% Price Drop Disproportionately Hits Margins

When several industry giants plummet simultaneously—and without any company-specific negative news (such as production outages or downgraded forecasts)—it’s a classic industry signal: The market is pricing in the drop in the commodity price. The fact that stock prices often fall much more sharply than the silver price itself is due to the fundamental cost structure of mining companies.

This so-called operating leverage works as follows: A significant portion of a mine’s expenses—such as those for personnel, maintenance, energy, and administration—are fixed costs. If the price of silver falls, these costs (the “All-in Sustaining Costs,” or AISC for short) remain at the same high level. As a result, the profit margin shrinks proportionally much more drastically than the metal price alone.

A simplified example calculation:

Initial scenario: AISC at 40 USD/ounce. The silver price falls from 66 USD to 61 USD (-8%).

Margin effect: The margin shrinks from 26 USD to 21 USD. This corresponds to a margin decline of about 19 percent

This leverage is a double-edged sword for commodity investors: In bull markets, it drives mining stocks up disproportionately; during correction phases like the current one, it triggers heavier selling. This dynamic is exacerbated by the fact that silver is traditionally more volatile than gold, as a large portion of its demand comes from industry and is therefore sensitive to economic cycles.

Heraeus: The $60 Mark Will Determine the Uptrend

Analysts at Heraeus view the current price level as a critical threshold. The mark near $60 is considered a key test for the medium-term uptrend. With prices around $61, silver is currently within striking distance of this zone.

Looking toward Asia also provides insight into the general risk appetite in the precious metals sector. Heraeus points to strong physical demand: China is on track to import a substantial 1,700 metric tons of gold by 2026. Historically, such robust underlying demand in the Asian region has also supported sentiment for silver, gold’s “little brother.”

Despite the industry-wide price slump, investors should not now indiscriminately penalize the affected stocks. Operational leverage varies greatly from company to company. Factors such as the following are crucial to a mine’s resilience:

A high proportion of byproducts (gold, lead, zinc), which reduces dependence on the price of silver alone.

A strong balance sheet and intelligent hedging strategies.

The quality of the ore itself (high-grade deposits better cushion price declines).

Whether the $61 mark still allows individual producers to operate comfortably or whether some mines are beginning to reach their break-even point will only become clear in the upcoming quarterly reports, which will include the latest cash flow figures. For now, the across-the-board sell-off signals only one thing: the market respects operating leverage.

Source：https://goldinvest.de/en/silver-under-pressure-why-mining-stocks-plunge-disproportionately-during-price-corrections