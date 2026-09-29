Japan's JFE Steel expects its output to fall by about 600,000 tonnes after heavy rain in August and further flooding from Typhoon No. 25 in September damaged facilities at its East Japan Works in the Chiba area. The impact is expected to be prolonged, as the typhoon caused additional damage while the company was still working to return its blast furnace to normal operations following the earlier August flooding. Products affected by the production cut include flat-rolled steel, stainless steel, and iron powder made at the Chiba site, with certain deliveries already delayed. JFE said the estimate may change as restoration progresses and it continues assessing the impact on output and earnings. No injuries were reported. The Chiba plant produced 3.59 million tonnes of crude steel in fiscal 2025, against JFE Steel's total output of 21.37 million tonnes for the year